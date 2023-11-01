Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Price Target Decreased by 11.35% to 2.94

The average one-year price target for Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) has been revised to 2.94 / share. This is an decrease of 11.35% from the prior estimate of 3.31 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.32 to a high of 3.87 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.17% from the latest reported closing price of 2.05 / share.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Maintains 10.86% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 10.86%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.66. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.02%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Growthpoint Properties Australia. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 8.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GOZ is 0.05%, a decrease of 16.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.17% to 20,715K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,767K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - DFA International Real Estate Securities Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,880K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,074K shares, representing a decrease of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOZ by 9.92% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,114K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLS - WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 1,720K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,793K shares, representing a decrease of 4.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOZ by 6.63% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 1,353K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,371K shares, representing a decrease of 1.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GOZ by 11.43% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.