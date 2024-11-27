News & Insights

Growthpoint Issues New Performance Rights to Boost Retention

November 27, 2024 — 11:48 pm EST

Growthpoint Properties Australia (AU:GOZ) has released an update.

Growthpoint Properties Australia has announced the issuance of 1,482,244 unquoted performance rights under their employee incentive scheme. These securities, which are subject to transfer restrictions, highlight the company’s commitment to retaining and motivating its workforce. This move could pique interest among investors keeping an eye on strategic employee-related developments within listed firms.

For further insights into AU:GOZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

