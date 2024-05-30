News & Insights

Growthpoint Director Increases Stake

Growthpoint Properties Australia (AU:GOZ) has released an update.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Limited has reported a change in the holdings of director Mr. Estienne de Klerk, who acquired an additional 41,600 ordinary stapled securities on the market at $2.40 each. Following this transaction, the director now directly and indirectly holds a total of 1,875,457 stapled securities. The update comes in accordance with the ASX Listing Rule 3.19A.2 and the Corporations Act requirements.

