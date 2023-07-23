News & Insights

Growtheum to help Indonesia's Mitra Plumbon expand healthcare services

July 23, 2023 — 09:56 pm EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

July 24 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Growtheum Capital Partners on Monday announced a partnership with Mitra Plumbon Healthcare Group to help the Indonesian healthcare firm expand its offerings.

The partnership aims to support the expansion of Mitra Plumbon Group's healthcare services locally and to underserved patients under the country's social security agency, BPJS Kesehatan, the companies said in a joint statement.

