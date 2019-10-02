Growth worries, Brexit woes hit FTSE 100; gambling stocks rally on M&A news

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

FTSE 100 down 0.7%, FTSE 250 down 0.4%

Oil majors, miners among biggest drags

Flutter Entertainment climbs on M&A news

Oct 2 (Reuters) - UK shares fell on Wednesday as investors were sceptical of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit plans, with more worries over global economic growth suppressing sentiment after dismal U.S. economic data.

The blue-chip index .FTSE, which has greater exposure to international markets, was down 0.7% - its biggest one-day drop in six weeks, with all except three of its 100 components in negative territory by 0705 GMT.

However, the index was supported by Flutter Entertainment FLTRF.L, formerly known as Paddy Power, which jumped 13% to top of the FTSE 100 after agreeing to an all-share deal with Poker Stars to create one of the world's biggest online betting and gambling companies.

The more-domestically focussed FTSE 250 .FTMC fell 0.4%, but gambling firms William Hill WMH.L and GVC GVC.L rose 3% and 5%, respectively, limiting overall losses.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +91 80 6749 3638;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.