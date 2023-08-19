Growth Tips for Financial Advisors

For ThinkAdvisor, Jeff Berman reviews some takeaways from the “Future of Practice Management: Boosting Business in 2023.” Overall, the majority of advisors are struggling with growth while a slim minority are accounting for the bulk of growth in terms of clients and assets.

In fact between 2016 and 2022, the average annual growth rate of revenue for registered investment advisors (RIA) was 11.3%. However, this was mostly due to the market appreciating rather than advisor-driven growth. According to research from Charles Schwab, most advisors see growth between 6 and 7% primarily due to referrals, while they lose around 5% every year due to clients taking distributions.

In terms of growth tips, the panel recommends that advisors start using AI tools especially for marketing and back-office purposes to get more effeicinet. Having an organic growth plan is also essential especially given that most advisor growth is solely due to client referrals and asset appreciation. Part of the growth plan is defining your ideal client and figuring out how you can get in front of them on a regular basis.

Finally, advisors need to think about thier clients holistically, and how their services will improve all aspects of a clients’ life rather than just financial areas. WIth competition from robo-advisors and other technological solutions, advisors need to emphasize the human touch and become a trusted advisor and source of personalized financial advice.

