Growth Story Remains Unchanged at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

By Stjepan Kalinic

In the last years, few industries flew higher than semiconductors, with companies like Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) becoming strong multi-baggers.

Yet, moving twice as much as the overall market, this volatility is not for the faint of heart. Thus, after the latest earnings results, both investors and institutions rightfully question the next moves.

Q4 and FY 2021 Earnings Results

Non-GAAP EPS: US$0.92 (beat by US$0.16)

US$0.92 (beat by US$0.16) Revenue: US$4.83b (beat by US$310m)

US$4.83b (beat by US$310m) Revenue growth: +49.1 Y/Y

Guidance

Revenue: US$4.9-5.1b vs. consensus US$4.33b

Non-GAAP gross margin: 50.5%

FY 2022 revenue: US$21.5b vs. consensus US$19.26b

Speaking on the earnings call, CEO Dr.Lisa Su reiterated the focus on meeting the demand, mentioning significant investments in wafer and substrate capacities. Furthermore, Mrs.Su expects the revenue growth in the Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom segment to continue, even after it delivered an exceptional 75% growth in 2021.

Meanwhile, BofA named AMD one of its covered calls plays for March. Looking at the March 18 expiry, BofA sees a call and dividend premium of 6.7% with the call away return of 8.5%, at the strike price of US$125 – slightly above the current price of US$123.

Covered calls are an options strategy where a stockholder anticipates the price to underperform in the short term but wants to hold on to the shares. Thus, by writing the calls against the stocks in the portfolio, it is possible to collect a premium that offsets the underperformance. Like any other, this strategy is not without risk as it limits the upside while not fully protecting against the downside. Furthermore, if the stock rises, the buyer can exercise the option – as they own the right, but not the obligation.

Our View on the Current Valuation

According to our valuation model, Advanced Micro Devices seems to be reasonably priced at around 13% below the intrinsic value, which means if you buy Advanced Micro Devices today, you'd be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company's actual value is $142.11, then there isn't much room for the share price to grow beyond what it's currently trading. However, our intrinsic value is slightly higher than the US$135 strike target that BofA used in their covered calls example.

Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Advanced Micro Devices's share price is quite volatile, we could see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator of how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Advanced Micro Devices look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider a company's prospects before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a low price is always a good investment, so we need to look at the company's future expectations.

Advanced Micro Devices' earnings are expected to increase by 85% over the next few years, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AMD's positive outlook, with shares trading around their fair value. While institutions like BofA advise using options to boost the returns, these strategies are unfamiliar to most retail investors. Although quant ratings are strong, classifying the stock as a buy, there are also other essential factors that we haven't considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock?

Are you a potential investor? If you've been keeping tabs on AMD, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it's worth diving deeper into other factors such as its balance sheet strength. With the stock having an exceptionally high beta, the opportunity to buy on the next dip is very realistic.

If you want to dive deeper into Advanced Micro Devices, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know that we found 1 warning sign for Advanced Micro Devices, and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Advanced Micro Devices, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with high growth potential.

