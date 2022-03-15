Growth Stocks Continue to Sell Off -- Is the Bottom Near?

Will the stock market crash in 2022? Inflation, interest rates, and Russia's war with Ukraine have investors on edge, and many believe we are in an economic bubble. Stock market predictions will always have bears and bulls battling, but as a long-term investor for over 20 years, I would like to share my thoughts. In today's video, I discuss why long-term investing in growth stocks works over time and talk about the overall stock market outlook for 2022. The below video also discusses key technical levels of the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ: QQQ).

The stock market can be unpredictable and volatile, but long-term investing in quality companies has proven to be the simplest wealth-creation tool over time. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) lost 50% of its value three separate times under Warren Buffett's watch, and every time the stock has made new highs later.

Please watch the below video for thoughts on the QQQ, hypergrowth stocks, software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks, Chinese tech stocks like Alibaba Group (NYSE: BABA), and more!

*Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of March 14, 2022. The video was published on March 14, 2022.

Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Eric Cuka owns Invesco QQQ Trust and PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), Meta Platforms, Inc., and PayPal Holdings. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2023 $200 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), short January 2023 $200 puts on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares), and short January 2023 $265 calls on Berkshire Hathaway (B shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.