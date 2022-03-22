Stocks

Growth Stocks Bull Thesis: 10% a year or 1,000% over 10 years?

Contributor
Luke Lango InvestorPlace
Published

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Despite all the current commotion, none of it changes our outlook on growth stocks. Luke’s case for sticking with them is simple: Do you want to make 10% a year, or do you want to make 1,000% over 10 years?

Concurrent to all the noise and market stress we’re feeling now — technological innovation proceeds as usual. Case in point: E-commerce survived the dot-com crash and housing crashes, the 2008 financial crisis, the Covid-19 pandemic… and it will survive everything we’re experiencing today.

Long story short, we are bullish as ever on growth stocks.

The post Growth Stocks Bull Thesis: 10% a year or 1,000% over 10 years? appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

InvestorPlace

InvestorPlace is one of America’s largest, longest-standing independent financial research firms. Started over 40 years ago by a business visionary named Tom Phillips, we publish detailed research and recommendations for self-directed investors, financial advisors and money managers.

Learn More

Explore Stocks

Explore

Most Popular