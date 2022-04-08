Growth Stocks Are Selling Off Again -- Here's How to Handle Stock Market Volatility

The stock market has been difficult to navigate in 2022. Stocks have been extremely volatile, and this week we saw another growth stock sell off. That's right, growth stocks are going down again. So what should you do next? I have been investing for over 20 years, and I would like to share my thoughts and experiences to help you navigate these turbulent waters.

In the video below, I discuss a variety of topics, including my thoughts on which stocks to buy now. Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), which is one of the stocks covered, is a hypergrowth fintech company that harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to disrupt conventional banking loans and replace the FICO credit score. Upstart's platform uses over 1,500 variables to originate lending decisions for personal and auto loans. The company has been increasing its partnership network, and the total addressable market for auto loans alone is over $725 billion annually. Considering its guidance is merely $1.5 billion, the possibilities for growth are considerable.

That said, Upstart does have several shorter-term risks to consider. I believe the stock will remain volatile and trade in a range for some time. This creates an opportunity for long-term investors to accumulate shares. Here are three Upstart risks to consider:

In the video below, I discuss investing psychology, how to manage risk, growth stocks, stocks to buy now, prices to watch, speculative stocks, how I'm handling the stock market volatility in 2022, and much more. Please watch and don't forget to subscribe. Cheers!

*Stock prices used in the below video are from the trading day of April 7, 2022. The video was published on April 7, 2022.

Eric Cuka owns Blend Labs, Inc., Costco Wholesale, Etsy, Home Depot, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies Inc., Roku, SoFi Technologies, Inc., Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Upstart Holdings, Inc., Zillow Group (A shares), Zoom Video Communications, and indie Semiconductor, Inc. and has the following options: long January 2023 $35 calls on SoFi Technologies, Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Costco Wholesale, Etsy, Home Depot, Microsoft, Palantir Technologies Inc., Roku, Tesla, Upstart Holdings, Inc., Zillow Group (A shares), and Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool recommends UnitedHealth Group and Zillow Group (C shares). The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Eric is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

