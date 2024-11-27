News & Insights

Markets
ABNB

A Growth Stock With a Hidden Cash Machine

November 27, 2024 — 07:30 am EST

Written by Motley Fool Youtube for The Motley Fool ->

Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) have struggled lately, but the business is still growing and management is expanding into new markets. In this video, Travis Hoium highlights the strategy, growth prospects, and risks behind Airbnb's business.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Nov. 26, 2024. The video was published on Nov. 27, 2024.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 896% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 176% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now… and Airbnb made the list -- but there are 9 other stocks you may be overlooking.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 25, 2024

Travis Hoium has positions in Airbnb. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb and Booking Holdings. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABNB
EXPE
BKNG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.