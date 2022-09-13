Growth risks need to be factored into future rate decisions-S.Korea c.bank minutes

Adds details

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Some board members at South Korea's central bank said increasing uncertainties around the economy need to be factored in when the bank considers more policy tightening, as policymakers seek to cool inflation without hurting growth.

Minutes from the Bank of Korea's Aug. 25 meeting showed at least three of the seven board members said the pace of future interest rate hikes needs to be flexible to give more time to assess the impact of previous rate hikes when uncertainties to growth are high.

The BOK raised its benchmark policy rate KROCRT=ECI by a quarter of a percentage point to 2.50% on Aug. 25, resuming normal-sized 25 basis point increments after delivering an unprecedented 50-basis point hike in July to curb inflation, which is running at a near 24-year high. [nL1N300054]

"As the economy enters a downward phase, a lengthened downturn is highly possible amid a high interest rate environment. Thus any additional rate hikes to respond to inflationary pressure needs to be carefully paced in terms of speed and degree," one board member said.

Economists are currently divided on where rates will be when the BOK finishes tightening monetary policy. Among the 36 surveyed, three said the central bank would stop at 2.50%, half of respondents said at 2.75%, 14 said 3.00% and one had a 3.25% forecast.

