Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value

Many stocks are objectively overvalued. That can make it difficult for investors to find opportunities for stocks with the potential to double. Penny stocks (i.e., stocks trading below $5) are among the usual suspects. However, these stocks have a risk-reward profile that is often only appropriate for risk-tolerant, nimble investors.

But there are always opportunities. One way to find them is to look at analyst sentiment. To be clear, analysts don’t always get it right. Nevertheless, they frequently have access to data and company resources that retail investors do not. That means it’s important to consider their opinion when conducting due diligence on a stock.

With that in mind, here are three stocks currently trading for less than $50 per share with significant upside potential. While analysts aren’t necessarily calling for them to double, the consensus price targets are close enough that each could be a double if the economy grows as expected.

Equinox Gold: Gold’s Momentum Could Keep Running

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN: EQX) is a Canadian gold mining company. As of Oct. 27, EQX stock is already up 100% for the year. However, analysts give the stock a consensus price target of $26, which is a gain of over 149% from its current level.

Of course, Equinox is a play on the surge in gold prices. Many analysts believe that mining stocks such as EQX are the best way for equity investors to capitalize on this surge in gold prices. The most bullish analysts believe the spot price of gold could reach $5,000 before the end of 2025, with even higher prices to follow in 2026.

Higher spot prices make Equinox’s mining operations profitable. The risk is that the gold trade could unwind. However, here’s something to consider. Institutional investor interest in EQX stock is only 38%, but it has been climbing sharply in the last 12 months and has been rising for over two years.

Birkenstock: A Consumer Stock Ready to Rebound

It’s been a challenging year for consumer discretionary stocks such as Birkenstock Group AG (NYSE: BIRK). BIRK stock is down 25% in 2025; however, it seems like the company is being lumped into a struggling retail sector without considering its apparent strong positioning.

Birkenstock's year-over-year revenue and earnings are both higher, with revenue growth up double digits in all segments and channels. Plus, over the next 12 months, analysts project earnings growth of over 26%. That aligns nicely with the company’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of around 23x.

What may also be attractive to investors is that BIRK stock carries a short interest of around 17%. That's down in the last month, which could be positive for two reasons. First, it could mean that short sellers are losing their grip on the stock. Second, it still leaves room for a possible short squeeze if the stock bounces sharply.

Analysts give BIRK stock a consensus price target of $68.38, implying a potential gain of about 58%. The company reports third-quarter earnings on Dec. 17, and strong holiday sales could help drive the stock higher as it heads into 2026.

Immunocore: Biotech With Breakthrough Potential

Immunocore plc (NASDAQ: IMCR) is a biotechnology company developing cancer treatments using T-cell technology. As of August 2025, the company has one drug that successfully completed clinical trials and three candidates in or entering Phase 3 trials.

Biotechnology stocks are frequently targeted for their potential to double. The premise is that many of these companies are still in the clinical stage, making it a numbers game. If they can get one drug through the trial process and into the market, the company’s stock could rocket higher.

That’s the case with Immunocore, which is now generating measurable revenue and may be on the path to profitability. Analysts give IMCR stock a consensus price target of $61. However, HC Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating on the stock on Oct. 22 and assigned a price target of $100.

Not all analysts share that enthusiasm. Weiss analysts give the stock a Sell rating, reflecting a belief that all of the growth with the stock is priced in.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.