World Markets

Growth is biggest challenge for emerging economies -World Bank chief economist

Contributor
Tom Arnold Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHANNES CHRISTO

Lack of growth is the biggest economic challenge facing developing economies, the World Bank's chief economist said on Monday.

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lack of growth is the biggest economic challenge facing developing economies, the World Bank's chief economist said on Monday.

Economic growth was essential for poverty reduction, as well as creating government revenues to use for fiscal space, social safety nets and the provision of public goods, said Carmen Reinhart, the World Bank's chief economist.

"We had a challenge in many emerging markets and developing countries even before the pandemic, growth started to slow down around 2015," she said.

"With growth comes jobs, with growth and jobs comes recovery."

The World Bank hopes to raise $100 billion in donations for the International Development Association fund for poorer countries to address "tragic reversals in development" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, its president David Malpass said on Monday, adding that growth disparities between advanced economies and developing countries were worsening.

(Reporting by Tom Arnold, Editing by William Maclean)

((Tom.Arnold@thomsonreuters.com; +442075428510; Reuters Messaging: tom.arnold.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    New Japanese PM Kishida Sets Out His Priorities

    Fumio Kishida speaks about his priorities after securing Japan's premiership by being elected leader of the long-dominant Liberal Democratic Party. (Japanese with English subtitles) (Source: Bloomberg)

    Sep 29, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular