Growth Investors Should Watch These 2 Earnings This Week

Today's video focuses on upcoming earnings for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Unity Software (NYSE: U). Both companies have made numerous announcements in the past few months. Here are some highlights from the video.

AMD is scheduled to release earnings on Tuesday, Feb. 1, after the market closes. Analysts expect revenue of $4.52 billion, representing roughly 39% year-over-year (YOY) growth.

Unity is scheduled to release earnings on Thursday, Feb. 3, after the market closes. Analysts expect revenue of $295.7 million, representing roughly 35% YOY growth.

Both companies have given updates on recent acquisitions in the past few months. On Dec. 1, Unity announced that it had completed its acquisition of Weta, a VFX studio that has helped create hit movies like Avatar and Lord of the Rings. On Jan. 24, Unity announced that it had acquired Ziva Dynamics, a leader in sophisticated simulation, to help accelerate its real-time 3D content. On Jan. 27, AMD announced that it had received the final approvals needed to proceed with its Xilinx (NASDAQ: XLNX) acquisition.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the market prices of Jan. 31, 2022. The video was published on Jan. 31, 2022.



Jose Najarro owns Advanced Micro Devices and Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool owns and recommends Advanced Micro Devices and Unity Software Inc. The Motley Fool recommends Xilinx. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

