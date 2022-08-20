Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Revenue Forecasts By 61%

Shareholders in Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Vaccitech's four analysts is for revenues of US$42m in 2022, which would reflect a huge 31% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$26m in 2022. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a very substantial lift in revenue forecasts. NasdaqGM:VACC Earnings and Revenue Growth August 20th 2022

The consensus price target fell 6.3% to US$18.75, with the analysts clearly less optimistic about Vaccitech's valuation following this update. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Vaccitech, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$23.00 and the most bearish at US$16.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Vaccitech shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Vaccitech's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 72% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 733% growth over the last year. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 16% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Vaccitech's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Vaccitech's future valuation. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Vaccitech.

Analysts are definitely bullish on Vaccitech, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 3 other concerns we've identified .

