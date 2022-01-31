Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Revenue Forecasts By 23%

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from three analysts covering Bancorp is for revenues of US$271m in 2022, implying a definite 13% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to climb 15% to US$2.21. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$220m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.20 in 2022. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

NasdaqGS:TBBK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 31st 2022

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 13% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 13% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 4.8% per year. It's pretty clear that Bancorp's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow slower than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Bancorp.

Using these estimates as a starting point, we've run a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) on Bancorp that suggests the company could be somewhat undervalued. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about our valuation approach.

