Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Revenue Forecasts By 13%

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 9.9% over the past week, closing at US$64.35. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

After this upgrade, ONEOK's ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$24b in 2022. This would be a meaningful 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to accumulate 7.9% to US$3.80. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$21b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.80 in 2022. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

NYSE:OKE Earnings and Revenue Growth August 14th 2022

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$68.39, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on ONEOK, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$80.00 and the most bearish at US$56.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that ONEOK's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 23% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.8% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue shrink 6.0% per year. So it's clear with the acceleration in growth, ONEOK is expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at ONEOK.

Analysts are clearly in love with ONEOK at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as the risk of cutting its dividend. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 1 other warning sign we've identified .

