Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Revenue Forecasts By 21%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from nine analysts covering Homology Medicines is for revenues of US$28m in 2021, implying a considerable 12% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 2.3% to US$1.95 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$23m and losses of US$1.99 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts noticeably increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to hold steady.

NasdaqGS:FIXX Earnings and Revenue Growth May 22nd 2021

The consensus price target fell 12% to US$24.56 asthe analysts signal that ongoing losses are likely to weigh on the stock price. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Homology Medicines, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$35.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 16% by the end of 2021. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 69% over the last three years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 14% per year. It's pretty clear that Homology Medicines' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses this year, perhaps suggesting Homology Medicines is moving incrementally towards profitability. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Homology Medicines.

