Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Revenue Forecasts By 11%

Shareholders in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investors have been pretty optimistic on GrowGeneration too, with the stock up 11% to US$25.52 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from GrowGeneration's six analysts is for revenues of US$290m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a huge 85% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 301% to US$0.33. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$261m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.33 in 2021. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

NasdaqCM:GRWG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 14th 2020

The consensus price target increased 8.5% to US$23.71, with an improved revenue forecast carrying the promise of a more valuable business, in time. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic GrowGeneration analyst has a price target of US$30.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$20.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await GrowGeneration shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that GrowGeneration's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 85% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 67% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.6% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect GrowGeneration to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at GrowGeneration.

