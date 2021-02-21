Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Revenue Forecasts By 14%

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Golden Ocean Group will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Golden Ocean Group has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a notable 12% to US$6.48 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After the upgrade, the consensus from Golden Ocean Group's four analysts is for revenues of US$538m in 2021, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 12% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$472m in 2021. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Golden Ocean Group, given the nice gain to revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGS:GOGL Earnings and Revenue Growth February 21st 2021

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 12% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 24% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 3.6% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Golden Ocean Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Golden Ocean Group.

