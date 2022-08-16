Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Revenue Forecasts By 11%

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investors have been pretty optimistic on GeoPark too, with the stock up 14% to US$13.47 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from GeoPark's five analysts is for revenues of US$1.1b in 2022, which would reflect a decent 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to bounce 49% to US$4.31. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.29 in 2022. It seems analyst sentiment has certainly become more bullish on revenues, even though they haven't changed their view on earnings per share. NYSE:GPRK Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$25.00, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values GeoPark at US$39.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$18.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that GeoPark's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 44% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 13% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 6.0% annually. So it's clear with the acceleration in growth, GeoPark is expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. On the plus side, they also lifted their revenue estimates, and the company is expected to perform better than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at GeoPark.

Analysts are definitely bullish on GeoPark, but no company is perfect. Indeed, you should know that there are several potential concerns to be aware of, including a weak balance sheet. You can learn more, and discover the 2 other risks we've identified, for free on our platform here.

We also provide an overview of the GeoPark Board and CEO remuneration and length of tenure at the company, and whether insiders have been buying the stock, here.

