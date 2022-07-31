Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Revenue Forecasts By 10%

Shareholders in G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from G1 Therapeutics' seven analysts is for revenues of US$46m in 2022 which - if met - would reflect a sizeable 92% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$3.82. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$42m and losses of US$3.85 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, withthe analysts noticeably increasing their revenue forecasts while also expecting losses per share to hold steady.

NasdaqGS:GTHX Earnings and Revenue Growth July 31st 2022

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that G1 Therapeutics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 138% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 74% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect G1 Therapeutics to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around G1 Therapeutics' prospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at G1 Therapeutics.

Still, the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple G1 Therapeutics analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.