Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Revenue Forecasts By 19%

Celebrations may be in order for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. The stock price has risen 6.8% to US$60.63 over the past week, suggesting investors are becoming more optimistic. It will be interesting to see if this latest upgrade is enough to kickstart further buying interest in the stock.

Following the upgrade, the latest consensus from Devon Energy's 16 analysts is for revenues of US$20b in 2022, which would reflect a meaningful 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to swell 11% to US$8.85. Prior to this update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$17b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.82 in 2022. There's clearly been a surge in bullishness around the company's sales pipeline, even if there's no real change in earnings per share forecasts.

NYSE:DVN Earnings and Revenue Growth August 3rd 2022

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$76.39, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Devon Energy at US$115 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$48.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that the analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Devon Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 27% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 9.3% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 5.5% annually. So it's clear with the acceleration in growth, Devon Energy is expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. On the plus side, they also lifted their revenue estimates, and the company is expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Devon Energy.

