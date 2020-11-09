Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Revenue Forecasts By 17%

Shareholders in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. The market may be pricing in some blue sky too, with the share price gaining 12% to US$64.88 in the last 7 days. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

After this upgrade, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' eight analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$115m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 409% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 5.8% to US$4.70 per share. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$99m and losses of US$4.84 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$73.50, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Deciphera Pharmaceuticals analyst has a price target of US$91.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$52.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to grow 409%, well above its historical decline of 9.6% a year over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 21% per year. So it looks like Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is moving incrementally towards profitability. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

