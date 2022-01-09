Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Revenue Forecasts By 48%

Celebrations may be in order for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Cytokinetics from its ten analysts is for revenues of US$72m in 2022 which, if met, would be a substantial 232% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$48m in 2022. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Cytokinetics, given the great increase in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGS:CYTK Earnings and Revenue Growth January 9th 2022

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Cytokinetics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. For example, we noticed that Cytokinetics' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 161% growth to the end of 2022 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 18% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 14% annually. So it looks like Cytokinetics is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for next year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at Cytokinetics.

Thirsting for more data? At least one of Cytokinetics' ten analysts has provided estimates out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.