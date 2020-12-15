Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Revenue Forecasts By 10%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

Following the upgrade, the consensus from 15 analysts covering CRISPR Therapeutics is for revenues of US$15m in 2021, implying a concerning 80% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$14m in 2021. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a solid increase in revenue forecasts.

NasdaqGM:CRSP Earnings and Revenue Growth December 16th 2020

The consensus price target rose 34% to US$138, with the analysts clearly more optimistic about CRISPR Therapeutics' prospects following this update. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values CRISPR Therapeutics at US$180 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$45.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 80% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 73% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 21% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that CRISPR Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for CRISPR Therapeutics next year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at CRISPR Therapeutics.

Of course, there's always more to the story. We have analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.