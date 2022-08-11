Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Revenue Forecasts By 33%

Celebrations may be in order for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The analysts have sharply increased their revenue numbers, with a view that BridgeBio Pharma will make substantially more sales than they'd previously expected. Investors have been pretty optimistic on BridgeBio Pharma too, with the stock up 51% to US$11.99 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

After this upgrade, BridgeBio Pharma's seven analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$96m in 2022. This would be a reasonable 5.7% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$3.35. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$72m and US$3.67 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that BridgeBio Pharma's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 12% annualised growth rate until the end of 2022 being well below the historical 51% p.a. growth over the last three years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 15% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than BridgeBio Pharma.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around BridgeBio Pharma's prospects. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to this year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at BridgeBio Pharma.

