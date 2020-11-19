Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Revenue Forecasts By 64%

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to next year's forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the latest upgrade, the current consensus, from the three analysts covering Ayala Pharmaceuticals, is for revenues of US$2.2m in 2021, which would reflect a painful 33% reduction in Ayala Pharmaceuticals' sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 40% to US$2.40. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.3m and US$2.62 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

NasdaqGM:AYLA Earnings and Revenue Growth November 20th 2020

Despite these upgrades, the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$21.00, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Ayala Pharmaceuticals, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.00 and the most bearish at US$12.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Ayala Pharmaceuticals is moving incrementally towards profitability. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Ayala Pharmaceuticals analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

