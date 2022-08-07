Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Revenue Forecasts By 10%

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investors have been pretty optimistic on AvidXchange Holdings too, with the stock up 11% to US$7.98 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

After the upgrade, the eleven analysts covering AvidXchange Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$337m in 2022. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 19% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 40% to US$0.53. Yet prior to the latest estimates, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$306m and losses of US$0.55 per share in 2022. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

NasdaqGS:AVDX Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$11.08, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on AvidXchange Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$13.00 and the most bearish at US$9.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the AvidXchange Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that AvidXchange Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 43% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 32% over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that AvidXchange Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around AvidXchange Holdings' prospects. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for this year, and sales are expected to grow faster than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at AvidXchange Holdings.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple AvidXchange Holdings analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

