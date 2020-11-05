Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Revenue Forecasts By 14%

Shareholders in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. The consensus estimated revenue numbers rose, with their view now clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Autolus Therapeutics too, with the stock up 11% to US$12.01 over the past week. Could this upgrade be enough to drive the stock even higher?

Following the upgrade, the current consensus from Autolus Therapeutics' seven analysts is for revenues of US$1.4m in 2021 which - if met - would reflect a notable 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to see a sharp uptick, reaching US$3.14. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.2m and losses of US$3.15 per share in 2021. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts upgrading next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

NasdaqGS:AUTL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Autolus Therapeutics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Autolus Therapeutics' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 11% increase next year well below the historical 20% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 20% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Autolus Therapeutics is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the consensus reduced its estimated losses next year, perhaps suggesting Autolus Therapeutics is moving incrementally towards profitability. Pleasantly, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow slower than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Autolus Therapeutics.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Autolus Therapeutics going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Another way to search for interesting companies that could be reaching an inflection point is to track whether management are buying or selling, with our free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.