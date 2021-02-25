Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Revenue Forecasts By 17%

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The revenue forecast for this year has experienced a facelift, with analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline.

After this upgrade, AMN Healthcare Services' ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.8b in 2021. This would be a meaningful 17% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing US$2.4b of revenue in 2021. The consensus has definitely become more optimistic, showing a solid increase in revenue forecasts.

NYSE:AMN Earnings and Revenue Growth February 26th 2021

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the AMN Healthcare Services' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that AMN Healthcare Services' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 17% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.4% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.1% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect AMN Healthcare Services to grow faster than the wider industry.

The highlight for us was that analysts increased their revenue forecasts for AMN Healthcare Services this year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Given that analysts appear to be expecting substantial improvement in the sales pipeline, now could be the right time to take another look at AMN Healthcare Services.

Using these estimates as a starting point, we've run a discounted cash flow calculation (DCF) on AMN Healthcare Services that suggests the company could be somewhat undervalued. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about our valuation approach.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

