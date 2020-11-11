Growth Investors: Industry Analysts Just Upgraded Their Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) Revenue Forecasts By 20%

Celebrations may be in order for Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ:AFMD) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade to their statutory estimates for the company. The revenue forecast for next year has experienced a facelift, with the analysts now much more optimistic on its sales pipeline. Investors have been pretty optimistic on Affimed too, with the stock up 16% to US$4.22 over the past week. It will be interesting to see if today's upgrade is enough to propel the stock even higher.

After this upgrade, Affimed's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of €31m in 2021. This would be a substantial 39% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of €26m in 2021. It looks like there's been a clear increase in optimism around Affimed, given the considerable lift to revenue forecasts.

There was no particular change to the consensus price target of €6.27, with Affimed's latest outlook seemingly not enough to result in a change of valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Affimed at €10.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €5.99. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 39%, in line with its 36% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 20% per year. So it's pretty clear that Affimed is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts lifted their revenue estimates for next year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. Seeing the dramatic upgrade to next year's forecasts, it might be time to take another look at Affimed.

Better yet, Affimed is expected to break-even soon - within the next few years - according to analyst forecasts, which would be a momentous event for shareholders. You can learn more about these forecasts, for free on our platform here.

