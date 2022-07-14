Growth in Trading Revenues to Support BofA's (BAC) Q2 Earnings

Bank of America’s BAC trading business (constituting a significant portion of its top line) is expected to have been a bright spot in the second quarter of 2022. After witnessing gradual normalization over the second half of 2021, trading activities surprisingly rebounded in the first quarter of 2022, with the trend continuing thereafter.



The Russia-Ukraine conflict continued to disrupt supply chains, leading to global ambiguity. Further, fears of an economic slowdown, 40-year-high inflation numbers and rising interest rates worldwide resulted in heightened client activities and increased trading volumes.



These factors led to higher volatility in equity markets (with the S&P 500 Index recording the worst first-half performance in more than 50 years) and other asset classes, including bonds, commodities and foreign exchange. Hence, BAC is likely to have recorded decent growth in trading revenues this time.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for trading revenues of $3.61 billion suggests an increase of 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s reported number.

Overall Earnings & Revenue Growth Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings is pegged at 77 cents, which has witnessed a downward revision of 4.9% over the past 30 days. Further, the consensus estimate suggests a fall of 25.2% from the year-ago reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales of $22.99 billion indicates a 7.1% year over year rise.

Click here to know about the other factors that are likely to have impacted BAC’s overall performance.

Our Take

Apart from a robust trading business, overall growth in loans and higher interest rates are expected to have supported the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s second-quarter performance. However, not-so-impressive investment banking performance is likely to have been a headwind.



Competitive Landscape

Trading revenues constitute a major portion of total revenues for other major banks, including Citigroup C and Morgan Stanley MS. Earnings of C and MS are likely to have received support from strong trading performance in the June-end quarter.



