Growth in Subscribers to Drive Chegg's (CHGG) Q3 Earnings

Chegg, Inc. CHGG is scheduled to report third-quarter 2020 results on Oct 26. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.8%.

Q3 Estimates

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 12 cents per share, suggesting a decline of 33.3% from 18 cents in the prior-year quarter. Notably, the consensus mark for third-quarter earnings has been stable over the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues stands at $143.9 million, indicating growth of 52.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Factors to Note

Chegg’s third-quarter results are likely to reflect sharp increase in subscribers. Moreover, robust Chegg Services revenues and Required Materials revenues are likely to have benefited the company’s performance in the quarter to be reported. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for to-be-reported quarter's subscribers suggests growth of 63.2% year over year. Moreover, the consensus mark for Chegg Services revenues and Required Materials revenues are pegged at $115 million and $30.2 million, suggesting growth of 66.7% and 21.5% year over year, respectively.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Chegg has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

