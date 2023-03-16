US Markets

Growth in renewable capacity supports Enel 2022 net income

March 16, 2023 — 01:16 pm EDT

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Italy's biggest utility Enel said on Thursday its net profit came in at 5.4 billion euros ($5.7 billion) last year, down from 5.6 billion euros reported in 2021, but better than the group's updated guidance range.

Growing renewable energy capacity and a good performance at the group's grid business helped offset the negative impact of an unprecedented energy price volatility triggered by war in Ukraine.

The state-controlled group said it would continue to cut debt this year after reducing it to 60.1 billion euros at the end of 2022 from a peak of nearly 70 billion euros in the first nine months. ($1 = 0.9422 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro) ((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)) Keywords: ENEL RESULTS/

