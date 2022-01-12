Growth in Italian bank loans to firms edges down in November

Contributor
Antonella Cinelli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The pace of growth in Italian bank lending to businesses slowed in November, data showed on Wednesday.

ROME, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The pace of growth in Italian bank lending to businesses slowed in November, data showed on Wednesday.

A monthly Bank of Italy report on the balance sheets of domestic banks showed loans to non-financial companies were up 0.4% year-on-year in November, down from a 0.6% rise in October.

Wednesday's data also showed Italian residents' deposits with domestic banks decreased to 2.77 trillion euros ($3.15 trillion) in November from 2.79 trillion euros in October.

Gross unpaid loans were down to 43.93 billion euros at the end of November from 46.14 billion euros a month earlier.

($1 = 0.8797 euros)

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((antonella.cinelli@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7709;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More