Growth in Italian bank loans to firms edges down in November

ROME, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The pace of growth in Italian bank lending to businesses slowed in November, data showed on Wednesday.

A monthly Bank of Italy report on the balance sheets of domestic banks showed loans to non-financial companies were up 0.4% year-on-year in November, down from a 0.6% rise in October.

Wednesday's data also showed Italian residents' deposits with domestic banks decreased to 2.77 trillion euros ($3.15 trillion) in November from 2.79 trillion euros in October.

Gross unpaid loans were down to 43.93 billion euros at the end of November from 46.14 billion euros a month earlier.

($1 = 0.8797 euros)

(Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

