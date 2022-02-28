Growth in China's factory activity picks up slightly in Feb

BEIJING, March 1(Reuters) - China's factory activity unexpectedly expanded in February, pointing to some resilience in the world's second-largest economy even as downward pressure builds, an official survey showed on Tuesday.

The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) registered 50.2 in February, remaining above the 50-point mark, which separates growth from contraction, and picking up slightly from 50.1 in January, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

Analysts had expected the PMI to ease to 49.9.

China's economy made a strong recovery from a pandemic-induced slump in 2020, though activity started to weaken in the summer of last year, as debt problems in the property market and strict anti-virus measures hit consumer confidence and spending.

