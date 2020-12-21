Pioneer Merger, a blank check company formed by Falcon Edge Capital and Patriot Global Management, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $350 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $350 million by offering 35 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Pioneer Merger would command a market value of $438 million.



The company is led by Chairman Jonathan Christodoro, the CIO and President of Patriot Global Management; Co-President Rick Gerson, founder and CIO of Falcon Edge Capital; Co-President and Director Oscar Salazar, who previously co-founded and served as CTO of Pager; and CEO Ryan Khoury, co-founder and Partner at Falcon Edge Capital. The company plans to target businesses that are potential industry disruptors or innovators in a growth market, specifically focusing on technology and consumer sectors.



Pioneer Merger was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol PACXU. Citi is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Growth-focused SPAC Pioneer Merger files for a $350 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.