New Beginnings Acquisition, a blank check company formed by the co-founder of Crescent Heights and an executive from Alliant Insurance Services, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering.



The Miami, FL-based company plans to raise $75 million by offering 7.5 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed price, New Beginnings Acquisition would command a market value of $97 million.



The company is led by Chairman Russell Galbut, co-founder and Managing Principal of leading residential property developer Crescent Heights, and CEO Michael Liebowitz, who serves as a Managing Director and EVP of Alliant Insurance Services and previously served as CEO of Harbor Group Consulting. The company does not plan on targeting a specific industry or geography but will seek to capitalize on the operational and investment experience of its management team, focusing on businesses with significant growth prospects and the potential to generate attractive returns.



New Beginnings Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol NBA.U. Ladenburg Thalmann is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Growth-focused SPAC New Beginnings Acquisition files for a $75 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

