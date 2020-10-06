Aequi Acquisition, a blank check company targeting data-centric, growth-oriented companies with established business models, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $300 million in an initial public offering.



The Greenwich, CT-based company plans to raise $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Aequi Acquisition would command a market value of $375 million.



The company is led by Chairman and CEO Hope Taitz, who is currently CEO of ELY Capital and acts an investor and advisor for early stage companies, and CFO Joy Seppala, who is the founder of value-driven investment fund SISU Capital. The SPAC plans to capitalize on the experience of its management to target companies in a wide array of industries and geographies.



Aequi Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ARBGU. RBC Capital Markets and BofA Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Growth-focused SPAC Aequi Acquisition files for a $300 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

