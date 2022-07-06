Growth fears drag South African rand to September 2020 lows

Updates prices with afternoon trading

July 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand fell to levels not seen since September 2020 against the dollar on Wednesday as already nervous investors were spooked by global recession fears.

At 1538 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 16.8450 against the dollar, down 1.92% from its previous close, the lowest level at which the currency has been in 21 months.

Meanwhile, the dollar was at fresh two-decade highs, with the dollar index =USD which tracks the greenback against six rivals trading at 107.2, its highest since 2002.

Analysts said the rand could be hit by both domestic and external factors, potentially leading to further losses.

"The local currency was dragged across the concrete, becoming one of the biggest losers in the emerging market space amid the overall caution and unease," Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, said in a research note.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange closed slightly higher as investors awaited policy hints from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Fed publishes minutes later on Wednesday from its June meeting, when it announced the sharpest hike in the benchmark interest rate in nearly 30 years.

It is likely to foreshadow more hikes as Fed officials have said their top priority is fighting inflation, even at the cost of growth.

On the JSE the All-Share index .JALSH rose 1.15% to 67,756 points, while the Top-40 index .JTOPI closed 1.27% higher at 59,703 points.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 bond ZAR2030= was lower, with the yield up 9 basis points at 10.715%.

(Reporting by Anait Miridzhanian in Gdansk, Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru and Nellie Peyton in Dakar; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Alexander Smith)

