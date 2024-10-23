Growth ETF (VUG) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard Growth ETF VUG is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 51.51% from its 52-week low price of $260.65/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

VUG in Focus

The underlying CRSP US Large Cap Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector. The ETF has a major tilt toward the information technology sector, with a share of 57.76% of the assets, followed by consumer discretionary (18.40%) and industrials (8.51%). The product charges 4 bps in annual fees (See: All Large Cap Growth ETFs).

Why the Move?

The growth segment of the broader market, which tends to outperform during an uptrend, is becoming an attractive investment option, given the robust rally in the U.S. stock market.

The rally in the market — fueled by increasing interest rate cut expectations, moderating inflation levels and AI developments— led to strong returns in the segment.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, VUG has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 44 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.