Growth ETF (VOOG) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF VOOG is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 54.18% from its 52-week low price of $286/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

VOOG in Focus

The underlying S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of large-capitalization growth stocks. The ETF has a major tilt toward the information technology sector, which has a share of 41.39% of the assets, followed by communication services (15.36%) and consumer discretionary (12.14%). The product charges 7 bps in annual fees (See: All Large Cap Growth ETFs).

Why the Move?

The growth segment of the broader market is becoming an attractive investment option, given growing expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Fed and continued momentum in AI developments. Growth funds typically excel during market uptrends, providing exposure to stocks with high growth potential.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, VOOG has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 30.25 (as per Barchart.com), which gives cues of a further rally.

