Growth equity firm's SPAC Lead Edge Growth Opportunities prices $300 million IPO

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, a blank check company formed by Lead Edge Capital targeting software, internet, and tech-enabled businesses, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company may raise an additional $50 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with Lead Edge Capital.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Mitchell Green, the founder and a General Partner of growth equity firm Lead Edge Capital. He is joined by CFO and President Nimay Mehta, a General Partner at Lead Edge, and COO Brian Neider, who is currently a member of the Investment Committee for all Lead Edge funds. The company plans to target high-quality software, internet, and technology-enabled businesses.



Lead Edge Growth Opportunities plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LEGAU. Credit Suisse and J.P. Morgan acted as lead managers on the deal.

