Growth & Bond: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street was in the red following the Fed rate hike by another 75 bps to the highest level since 2008. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 1.7% and DIA shed 1.7%, while QQQ moved 1.8% down on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.



XLG : Volume 3.03 Times Average



This growth ETF was in the spotlight as around 177,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 59,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as XLG lost 1.8% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of the stock market decline that could have a big impact on growth ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. XLG has declined 9.6% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



ISTB : Volume 2.50 Times Average



This short-term bond ETF was under the microscope as nearly 2.6 million shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 1.1 million shares and came as IDTB shed 0.09% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on Fed’s rate hike as short-term bonds are less vulnerable and a better hedge to rising rates. ISTB has plunged 1.6% in a month’s time.



