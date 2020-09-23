Growth and United Kingdom: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks were in the green after a rough spell at the start of the week. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 1.2%, DIA added 0.5% and QQQ moved 1.9% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

SPYG: Volume 3.43 Times Average

This growth ETF was in the spotlight as around 8.8 million shares moved hands compared with an average 2.67 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as SPYG gained 1.6% in the last session. Renewed risk-appetite led to the rally. SPYG has tumbled nearly 2.6% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

EWU: Volume 2.69 Times Average

This United Kingdom ETF was under the microscope as about 8.58 million shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 3.29 million shares and came as EWU added 0.3% in the last trading session.

Rising coronavirus cases put the UK ETF in the spotlight in recent sessions. EWU has declined 4.6% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a medium risk outlook.

