Growth and Healthcare: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

U.S. stocks rose after the Fed kept interest rates steady in the range of 5.25% to 5.5%. Among the top ETFs, SPY gained 1.1%, DIA added 0.7% and QQQ moved higher by 1.7% in the last trading session.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

SCHG : Volume 6.56 Times Average

This large-cap growth ETF was in the spotlight as around 1 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 6.7 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement, as SCHG rose 1.5% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of risk-on trade after the Fed decided not to hike rates in the latest meeting, which has renewed investors’ optimism in the stock market. This had a big impact on growth ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. SCHG has declined 1.5% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy).

IHF : Volume 3.60 Times Average

This healthcare ETF was under the microscope as nearly 60,000 shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 16.000 shares and came as IHF shed 0.7% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on investors going defensive amid the Middle East conflict. IHF has gained 0.8% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2.

