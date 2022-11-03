Growth and Financial: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street lost after the Federal Reserve delivered another rate hike by three-quarters of a percentage point. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 2.5% and DIA shed 1.5%, while QQQ moved 3.4% down on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

VONG : Volume 6.57 Times Average

This growth ETF was in the spotlight as around 6.9 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 1.1 million shares a day. We also saw some price movement as VONG plunged 3.2% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of a decline in the stock market that could have a big impact on growth ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. VONG has climbed 4.5% over the past month and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.

KBWD : Volume 5.38 Times Average

This financial ETF was under the microscope as nearly 674,000 shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 135,000 shares and came as KBWD shed 1.4% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on higher rates that is highly beneficial for the financial sector. DON has gained 12.5% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.

