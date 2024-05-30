Grown Rogue Achieves Record Q1 Revenues

Grown Rogue International (TSE:GRIN) has released an update.

Grown Rogue International Inc. has reported a robust first quarter in 2024 with record revenues of $6.7M, marking an 11% increase from the previous year, and a slight 1% uptick in Operating Cash Flow to $1.8M. The company has also announced construction progress in New Jersey and expansion plans into the Illinois market, with sales from both ventures expected to commence in the second half of 2024 and 2025 respectively. Despite a change in the fiscal year-end, the company maintains strong performance with management enhancements to support further growth.

